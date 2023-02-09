Man steals 2 French bulldogs at gunpoint from pregnant woman in broad daylight, police say

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Two French bulldogs have been reunited with their owner after they were stolen from her at gunpoint in Los Angeles, police said.

To make matters worse, the dogs’ owner is nine months pregnant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD said the woman was walking the dogs in daylight at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 in Studio City when she was approached by an armed man.

Police said the suspect pointed a pistol at the victim and took both French bulldogs. The suspect fled the area with the dogs in a gray SUV.

Investigation led police to 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Police said Lewis had attempted to extort the victim after stealing the dogs.

Using witness information, police were able to conduct several search warrants and arrest Lewis on Jan. 26. He was charged with one count of robbery.

The dogs have been safely reunited with their owner unharmed.

Detectives are reminding pet owners to take precautions against being a victim of theft. They say to:

Stay visible in public settings with significant light while walking your dog

Utilize dog chips with GPS for your dogs

Be a good witness by providing as much detailed information to the police

Don’t leave your dog unattended in public

Install security cameras around your residence to monitor your pets and intruders

Keep current photos of your dog

