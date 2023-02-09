Heartland Votes

Jerry Lawler to return to Florida home after suffering massive stroke

Jerry "The King" Lawler
Jerry "The King" Lawler
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wrestling legend Jerry Lawler is out of the ICU and will return to his Florida home Friday after suffering a massive stroke on Monday.

Lawler, 73, will undergo rehab from home for his limited speech and cognitive skills.

Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring back in 2020.

His storied career includes decades of wrestling in Memphis, with WWE, and traveling the world.

Lawler also suffered a stroke in 2018, and in 2012 had a heart attack on live TV.

According to an update posted to Lawler’s Twitter, he is expected to make a full recovery with rehabilitation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.
Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the...
Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Power has been knocked out to hundreds of customers in the Heartland on Thursday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10...
M3.0 earthquake recorded near Catron, Mo.
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Lt. Governor Randy McNally hospitalized following heart issues
Finding illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau often falls to one of the...
Legal Weed Week: K-9s and your vehicle
Some Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at distracted driving by introducing a number of new...
Bill to crack down on distracted driving