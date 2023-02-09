IDNR seeking summer instructors for fishing program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is looking for applicants for new instructors. They would be teaching at the summer fishing clinics throughout the Urban Fishing Program.

The fishing instructors are temporary positions that will not exceed six months. The IDNR says they are perfect for teachers, retirees and students. As well as those who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology.

Available spots are based in the following locations:

Alton

Bloomington

Carbondale

Champaign

Chicago

Decatur

Des Plaines

East St. Louis

Grafton

Moline

Mount Vernon

Peoria

Springfield

The deadline to apply is February 16. To learn more about the positions, qualifications and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled “conservation education representative (Urban Fishing Program).”

