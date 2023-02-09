Heartland Votes

IDNR seeking summer instructors for fishing program

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is looking for applicants for new instructors. They would be teaching at the summer fishing clinics throughout the Urban Fishing Program.(Pexels)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is looking for applicants for new instructors. They would be teaching at the summer fishing clinics throughout the Urban Fishing Program.

The fishing instructors are temporary positions that will not exceed six months. The IDNR says they are perfect for teachers, retirees and students. As well as those who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology.

Available spots are based in the following locations:

  • Alton
  • Bloomington
  • Carbondale
  • Champaign
  • Chicago
  • Decatur
  • Des Plaines
  • East St. Louis
  • Grafton
  • Moline
  • Mount Vernon
  • Peoria
  • Springfield

The deadline to apply is February 16. To learn more about the positions, qualifications and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled “conservation education representative (Urban Fishing Program).”

