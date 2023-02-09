Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On February 9, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided another Team Kentucky Update.

Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health.

Governor Beshear’s wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear announced this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. The title goes to the volunteers and shoppers who work to make the annual Shop & Share event possible.

Economic Development Update

On February 3, Gov. Beshear joined leaders from Bluegrass Distillers LLC to break ground on the craft distiller’s new $8M operation on the historic Elkwood Farm property in Midway. This will create 22 full-time jobs for local residents.

Gov. Beshear also highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers.

Apprenticeship Opportunities Increasing

According to the Governor, in 2022, there were 4,800 active apprentices earning a paycheck while getting hands-on learning and direct work experience throughout Kentucky. That number increased by 400 in one year, up from 4,400 in 2021.

Kentucky’s number of registered apprentices increased 105% between 2013 and 2021, which is 17% higher than the national rate increase over the same time period. Kentucky’s apprentices are also becoming more diverse, with more women, people of color and people under 24 taking advantage of these opportunities.

To further support Kentucky’s workforce, the Governor also expanded Medicaid to include vision, hearing and dental care; launched a program to help employers guide their workers to addiction services when in need; established Recovery Ready Communities; announced new programs aimed at transitioning people from incarceration to employment; launched a statewide project that provides transportation to former inmates so they have access to addiction treatment, job interviews, education and employment; invested $245M in Kentucky’s career and technical centers; and once again pushed for universal pre-K through his Education First Plan so young parents have the opportunity to rejoin the workforce sooner.

Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour

Gov. Beshear announced a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour will be led by the Office of Broadband Development to create a statewide plan ensuring the best use of investments. The tour begins on Tuesday, February 14, in Hopkinsville, Ky.

Representatives from the Education and Labor Cabinet will also join the tour to hear directly from citizens and businesses across the commonwealth as they develop a digital equity plan to close the gap in internet access.

Advocacy Week

Gov. Beshear took part in numerous advocacy events at the Capitol. On February 7, the Governor joined the Legislative Black History Celebration to honor African-American leaders of the past, present and future. The same day, the Governor met with families and children affected by congenital heart defects and proclaimed this week as Congenital Heart Defects Awareness Week in Kentucky.

On February 8, Gov. Beshear joined the Kentucky Youth Advocates for their Rally for Kentucky’s Kids event to promote investment in the children of the commonwealth. The Governor also emceed a Recovery Advocacy Day event at the Capitol to raise awareness around addiction and to push for more recovery resources. Finally, today on February 9, the Governor met with Kentucky union members and proclaimed February 6 as United Steelworkers Lobby Day to promote unions, which raise the standard of living and quality of life for workers.

Eastern Kentucky Flood Update

Gov. Beshear provided an update on Eastern Kentucky’s recovery and rebuilding efforts. Currently, 218 families are housed in travel trailers. The Governor announced good news that the state no longer has families pending, waiting on a travel trailer. Kentucky State Parks are now housing 24 people, down from the 360 people sheltered on September 1, 2022.

As of this week, there is almost $9M in awards approved for the buy-out program. The awards account for 51 properties from Perry County, the City of Jackson and Breathitt County. Homeowners wishing to learn more about the program are encouraged to contact their local judge/executive or emergency management office for more information.

The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $13.1M from more than 41,500 donors.

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Gov. Beshear also provided an update on the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. To date, the fund has received over $52.3M from more than 150,000 individuals and organizations.

The Governor provided a full list of distributions and pledges, including:

$810,000 in funeral expenses to families of the deceased

Over $9.6M in assistance to insured and uninsured homeowners and renters

Over $3.9M in assistance to local farmers

$16M pledged to build 300 homes through the help of Homes and Hope for Kentucky, Habitat for Humanity and the Fuller Center on Housing

$12M pledged for individuals for unmet needs and life essentials in cooperation with local long-term recovery groups

Over $10M in $1,000 checks to survivors approved for any amount of FEMA assistance and insured homeowners

Gov. Beshear also provided a full breakdown of the $1,000 checks that were issued. All check recipients were identified as tornado victims who made claims by private insurance companies or FEMA. The recipients were identified by FEMA and insurance companies as having been verified through their systems and having received payments through those entities. No checks were sent to anyone who was not on a FEMA or private insurance list.

Department of Juvenile Justice Update

Today, Gov. Beshear provided an update on more efforts to support critical staffing needs at Department of Juvenile Justice facilities.

As of February 6, Kentucky State Police have assigned two uniformed troopers to high-security male facilities in Adair, Fayette and Warren counties 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They are there to intervene in the event of a serious emergency.

More than 30 correctional officers and probation and parole officers from the Department of Corrections have volunteered to assist the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center until they are fully staffed. Additionally, a few detention center staff members from the Boyd Juvenile Detention Center will also be assisting in Campbell County as needed.

These changes are in addition to previous announcements the Governor has made to improve Department of Juvenile Justice youth and staff safety. At last week’s Team Kentucky Update, Gov. Beshear called on state legislators to support these safety improvements. The General Assembly has yet to file a bill to support these needed changes.

Public Health Update

Although influenza activity remains elevated in Kentucky, it continues to decline. In some years, influenza has had a second surge, so it’s suggested that Kentuckians should still take precautions. Vaccination against the flu is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older.

COVID-19 remains stable in Kentucky. The Governor continues to recommend that individuals who have not received the bivalent booster be vaccinated to lower their risk of developing severe disease from COVID-19.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

First Lady Britainy Beshear named the volunteers, grocery store staff and shoppers who work to make the Shop & Share event possible as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. Shop & Share is a one-day, statewide donation drive benefitting the 15 member programs of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

During the event, Kentuckians are asked to shop for what they need and also to purchase items to share with local domestic violence survivors. Locations include various Kroger, Food City, IGA, Save-A-Lot and Super Dollar stores across Kentucky. The Governor and First Lady encourage Kentuckians to shop this Saturday, February 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for the event.

Donations from Shop & Share go to support the pantries of local domestic violence shelters and the lives of the clients and children who receive their services.

