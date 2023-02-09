First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A strong low pressure area will lift off to our northeast today, leaving behind a windy and chilly day. The strongest winds (gusts of 40 to 50 mph) should subside after sunrise, but winds look to stay strong through the early afternoon hours. Today’s ‘highs’ will occur during the pre-dawn hours, with mostly cloudy and chilly conditions during the day. Wind Advisories remain in effect officially until 3 pm for much of the area, though they may be taken down earlier if winds decrease soon enough. One positive update this morning is that the Friday weather system is looking a bit weaker. It still looks to be a cloudy and chilly day…with a few light rain or even wet snow showers, but measureable precip is looking less likely.

The weekend continues to look dry and cool, with highs in the 40s Saturday and into the 50s again by Sunday. Next week continues to look relatively mild, but with at least a couple of precipitation events possible. The first chance of rain is on Tuesday….with more showers or even thunderstorms looking possible again by about Thursday. Otherwise, above average temps look to continue for most of the week.

