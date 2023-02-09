First Alert Action Day for strong winds tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A strong area of low pressure is moving towards the Heartland and this system will bring very gusty winds overnight into the early morning hours. At times winds will gust between 45 and 55 MPH. This will likely lead to sporadic power outages. In addition to the gusty winds we will see heavy rain at times leading to localized flooding. A flood watch has been issued for much of the Heartland through the overnight hours. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible as well and any storm could produce wind gusts up to 60MPH. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s. Thursday will start off cloudy and very windy with 40MPH wind gusts at times. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.