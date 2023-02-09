FedEx semi crash blocking portion of I-24 westbound in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked by a semi crash near the 22 mile marker.

This is just east of the I-24 and Interstate 69 interchange.

I-24 is expected to be blocked possibly until 8:30 a.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a FedEx dual-trailer semi crashed and an early report shows one of the trailers has split in half.

Westbound I-24 is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange. Drivers should then take U.S. 62 west to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland exit 16 interchange.

Drivers are urged to use caution along the section of U.S. 62 between Calvert City and Reidland because of increased traffic created by the detour.

