Heartland Votes

FedEx semi crash blocking portion of I-24 westbound in Marshall County

The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked by a semi crash near the 22 mile marker.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked by a semi crash near the 22 mile marker.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked by a semi crash near the 22 mile marker.

This is just east of the I-24 and Interstate 69 interchange.

I-24 is expected to be blocked possibly until 8:30 a.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a FedEx dual-trailer semi crashed and an early report shows one of the trailers has split in half.

Westbound I-24 is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange. Drivers should then take U.S. 62 west to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland exit 16 interchange.

Drivers are urged to use caution along the section of U.S. 62 between Calvert City and Reidland because of increased traffic created by the detour.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston native James Naile removed from Cardinals roster
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for the threat of damaging wind gusts this morning.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY this morning for threat of damaging winds
A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi...
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices

Latest News

Drivers beware. Downed trees and power lines could be blocking roadways Thursday morning,...
Drivers urged to be aware of downed trees, power lines
According to KYTC a semi crash and downed lines are blocking KY 307 in the Beulah area between...
Semi crash, downed power lines block highway in northeastern Hickman County
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The MoDOT traffic camera showed traffic backed up due to a crash on northbound I-55 near the 92...
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash