Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.

Tatiana S. Gardner is facing charges of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted on Friday, February 3 by medical personnel who reported possible child neglect.

While investigating, they learned the child had passed away.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

