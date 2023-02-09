Heartland Votes

Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death

An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.

Tatiana S. Gardner is facing charges of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted on Friday, February 3 by medical personnel who reported possible child neglect.

While investigating, they learned the child had passed away.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

