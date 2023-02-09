Drivers urged to be aware of downed trees, power lines

(KFVS) - Drivers beware. Downed trees and power lines could be blocking roadways Thursday morning, February 9.

Strong winds and soft ground from rainfall are causing trees to topple.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says drivers should use extra caution during the morning commute, especially those who use less traveled rural secondary routes.

KYTC also warns more trees could fall before daylight.

Anyone who comes across a tree blocking a roadway is urged to call 911 and report the location in detail, such as mile marker, crossroad, house address or other nearby landmark.

Downed trees could also take out power lines.

Multiple power outages have been reported in the Heartland.

