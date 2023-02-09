Cooler weather expected on Friday, with a small chance of precipitation

Winds will slowly weaken by the evening and overnight hours. Even colder weather will slip back into the Heartland tonight. Many areas will wake up with temperatures at or near freezing. That could cause a couple slick spots on wet surfaces. Highs on Friday will mainly be in the lower to mid 40s, with feels like numbers in the 30s. There will be a small chance for a few showers or possible even a few snowflakes through the day, but the precipitation looks very light and scattered. Dry weather is expected over the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s over the weekend. More rain chances move into the Heartland on Tuesday.

