Heartland Votes

Cooler weather expected on Friday, with a small chance of precipitation

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/9.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds will slowly weaken by the evening and overnight hours. Even colder weather will slip back into the Heartland tonight. Many areas will wake up with temperatures at or near freezing. That could cause a couple slick spots on wet surfaces. Highs on Friday will mainly be in the lower to mid 40s, with feels like numbers in the 30s. There will be a small chance for a few showers or possible even a few snowflakes through the day, but the precipitation looks very light and scattered. Dry weather is expected over the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s over the weekend. More rain chances move into the Heartland on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston native James Naile removed from Cardinals roster
Winds will slowly weaken by the evening and overnight hours, while even colder weather slips...
First Alert: Turning colder

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/9.
First Alert noon forecast on 2/9
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 2/9
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 2/9
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 2/9
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 2/9