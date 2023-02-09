Heartland Votes

Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich

This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.
This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.(Chick-fil-A, Inc.)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.

The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entrée – a breaded cauliflower sandwich – at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. The test begins Feb. 13.

Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets. Chick-fil-A tested mushrooms, chickpeas and chopped vegetables formed into patties but kept returning to cauliflower for its mild flavor.

Like Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich, the cauliflower steak is marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and then served on a bun with two pickle slices.

Chick-fil-A is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene. Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper – featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods – in 2019. Starbucks launched an Impossible sausage sandwich in 2020. McDonald’s debuted its McPlant burger – developed with Beyond Meat – in the United Kingdom in 2021. And KFC began selling Beyond Meat nuggets last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston native James Naile removed from Cardinals roster
Winds will slowly weaken by the evening and overnight hours, while even colder weather slips...
First Alert: Turning colder

Latest News

Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared before his sentencing hearing on Thursday, February 9. He was...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years on gun charges
Florida is looking into mandating high school girls who play sports to tell the school about...
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a...
Reports: Blues trade Tarasenko to Rangers
A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky...
Senate panel probes holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines
U.S. 51 is blocked at the south edge of Wickliffe.
U.S. 51 blocked at south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard Co.