CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville boys and Holcomb girls won Bootheel Conference Tourney Basketball titles Wednesday night at Hayti High School.

Caruthersville defeated Portageville in the boys game 64-46 to take the title.

Holcomb beat Portageville 41-36 to claim the girls championship.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.