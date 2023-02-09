Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau PD discusses staffing, crime prevention at city council special meeting

Cape Girardeau Assistant Police Chief Adam Glueck answers city council questions on police...
Cape Girardeau Assistant Police Chief Adam Glueck answers city council questions on police staffing.(KFVS)
By Roger Seay
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department answered questions from council members on Thursday afternoon, February 9.

In a special council meeting they discussed the challenges facing the city’s police department.

Council asked about the departments staffing, community outreach, crime prevention programs and department pay compared to other police departments in the Heartland.

“Attracting officers, you know, we were very lucky in getting the pay increase last year, but guess what. Everybody around us increased their pay again this year. That puts us back behind the curve again,” Police Chief Wes Blair said.

Other departments in the Heartland pay several thousand dollars more a year to their officers.

Plans to extend the Shot Spotter program and the new license plate camera network were also discussed.

On Wednesday, the police department released its year-to-year report on crime in the city.

