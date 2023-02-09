Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years on gun charges

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared before his sentencing hearing on Thursday, February 9. He was sentenced for felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, at his guilty plea hearing the year before, Brand admitted that he tried to flee from law enforcement officers in Cape Girardeau during an investigation in October 2019.

A high-speed chase began.

Brand lost control of his car and crashed, he then tried to run away on foot; however, he was caught after a short foot chase.

Investigators say they found a backpack on the ground near Brand’s car that contained a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver.

He can’t have a firearm under federal law because of his status as a convicted felony, including a 2009 federal drug-trafficking conviction.

After serving his 9-year sentence, Brand will be placed on supervised release for three years.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

