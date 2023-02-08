Heartland Votes

Woman from Wingo, Ky. was arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop

A Wingo, Ky. woman was arrested for drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mayfield.
A Wingo, Ky. woman was arrested for drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mayfield.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A passenger in the vehicle admitted ownership of the illegal drugs and paraphernalia found during the stop.

On February 6, Deputy Tyler Crane conducted a traffic stop on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield, Kentucky.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, two individuals were removed and the deputy conducted a vehicle search.

Deputies found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash inside a purse in...
Deputies found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash inside a purse in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

The release stated the deputy found approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies, a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of cash inside a purse in the passenger compartment.

A passenger of the vehicle, Stephanie Wray, 29, from Wingo, admitted ownership of the meth and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for several traffic violations and released after the investigation concluded.

Wray was taken to Graves County RC Center, but will be moved to an out of county facility by jail staff.

Wray was charged with trafficking a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).

