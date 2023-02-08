Heartland Votes

What’s that smell? It’s love. Be alert on Kentucky’s roads

By Jason Lindsey
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving down the road, you may have encountered the telltale pungent odor of skunk.

It’s actually more common during this time of the year. It’s skunk mating season in Kentucky.

You’re not the only one searching for love this Valentine’s Day. If you’re traveling the back roads of Kentucky, you might find a creature wandering around, looking for the perfect mate.

“Skunks are actively on the move during this time of the year. They breed in February through mid-April, and they are actively looking for mates. They give birth to young in May and June,” said Laura Palmer, wildlife program coordinator at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

So, be on alert as you are traveling across the bluegrass. You might smell some stinky love.

“Often, they are seen on the sides of roads. The males can wander up to four or five miles at a time in search of mates,” said Palmer. “So, they do, unfortunately, get struck on the road at times.”

The main reason is male skunks tend not to back down when searching for love.

“Just keep an eye out. They are usually not really afraid of cars,” said Palmer. So, they are not going to move very quickly, so try to avoid them.”

There are two types of skunks in Kentucky. The striped skunk, which you’ll discover across the state. The spotted skunk, a rarer one, is found in eastern and southeastern Kentucky.

