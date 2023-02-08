Heartland Votes

Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning

With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the...
With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinarians saw a 60% increase in cases just last year. Some of the signs that your pet has consumed the plant are stumbling around like they are drunk, easily startled and lethargic, vomiting, shaking, and dilated pupils.

THC is the active chemical found in marijuana that causes humans to get high. THC is very toxic to dogs and cats. If they consume it, it could be deadly. The good news is if you get your pet to the vet quickly after consumption, they could be ok. Your vet must get the product out of their system to help them recover because dogs usually can’t just “sleep it off.”

“The high and the effect of it usually lasts 18 to 24 hours on dogs, and it’s very toxic to dogs,” said Veterinarian Philip Brown. “It’s not like with people. It’s just more toxic with animals, for dogs just don’t sleep it off that their motion and moving around anxious. This hard to hold them still, very hard to hold them still.”

Marijuana poisoning can happen from inhaling secondhand smoke, consuming the plant itself or edibles, and licking THC oil or butter.

“I think you should use the same precautions you use with children,” said Brown. “Put the locks on your cabinets, and you do things like that. And you just have to be extra cautious to keep it up because some dogs just get into stuff.”

Now, this is different than CBD products, which we brought you a story on back in June. There are many products on the market with CBD for pets, and you can find more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave
A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi...
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices
The MoDOT traffic camera showed traffic backed up due to a crash on northbound I-55 near the 92...
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
Philip Swift was charged with several counts of assault first degree after a standoff with...
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff

Latest News

Woman charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop
Woman charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop
As Legal Weed Week continues, we focus on your edible rights under Amendment 3.
Legal Weed Week: Edibles and what’s legal under Amendment 3
scott air force
Scott Air Force Base service members go to Turkey, Syria to assist after earthquake
Lawmakers debate getting rid of sales tax on groceries
Lawmakers debate getting rid of sales tax on groceries