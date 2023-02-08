Heartland Votes

Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after having been convicted of the cocaine base distribution, as well as fleeing the police in McCracken County.

Daniels was an escapee from the McCracken County Regional jail after being a fugitive for one year. Upon his arrest, jail staff discovered the firearm once Daniels was brought into the jail.

Daniels was sentenced in accordance to the armed career criminal act, a federal law that imposes enhanced penalties for firearm or ammunition possession by someone who has been convicted of at least three violent felonies or serious drug offenses. Anyone who qualifies as an Armed Career Criminal faces a minimum of a 15 year sentence, and a maximum of a life sentence.

U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Maynard of the ATF Louisville Field Division made the announcement of Daniels’s sentencing. Maynard says this sentencing was thanks to local partners and will keep the community safer.

“Drug dealers with guns are criminals who pose an increased threat to the safety of our communities,” said Maynard. “Today’s sentencing is another example of the ongoing efforts of ATF and our local partners with the McCracken County Regional Jail, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kentucky State Police working together to take a repeat offender off the streets and make our communities safer for everyone.”

