More than $5.4M in federal funding approved for Ky. Emergency Management

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved more than $5.4 million in funding to reimburse the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

According to a release from FEMA, this is for emergency protective measures as a result of the tornadoes December 10-11, 2021.

They said $5,437,450 was approved for the utilization of state workers, rented equipment and contracts, including:

procuring shower and laundry trailers

restroom trailers

multiple portable storage containers

meals and food distribution

tarps, blankets and generators

light towers

trash pick-up and removal

KN95 masks; “cut and toss” limb clearing measures

National Guard Support in areas affected by the storms

They said all work was done between Dec. 11 and Jan. 11, 2022.

