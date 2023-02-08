Heartland Votes

More than $5.4M in federal funding approved for Ky. Emergency Management

The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, Dec. 10.
The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, Dec. 10.(Jordin Wyatt/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved more than $5.4 million in funding to reimburse the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

According to a release from FEMA, this is for emergency protective measures as a result of the tornadoes December 10-11, 2021.

They said $5,437,450 was approved for the utilization of state workers, rented equipment and contracts, including:

  • procuring shower and laundry trailers
  • restroom trailers
  • multiple portable storage containers
  • meals and food distribution
  • tarps, blankets and generators
  • light towers
  • trash pick-up and removal
  • KN95 masks; “cut and toss” limb clearing measures
  • National Guard Support in areas affected by the storms

They said all work was done between Dec. 11 and Jan. 11, 2022.

