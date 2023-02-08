Heartland Votes

Lawmakers debate getting rid of sales tax on groceries

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Missouri lawmakers are thinking about removing the 1 percent sales tax on groceries. Senate members are pushing the idea forward, saying it could save Missourians money.

There are also talks about reducing taxes for senior citizens and eliminating the personal property tax.

Illinois suspended its 1 percent sales tax for one year starting in July of last year. Officials say the move will save taxpayers as much as $400 million.

