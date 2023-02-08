Heartland Votes

Kentucky State Representative Willner advocates for removing sales tax on feminine-hygiene products

Kentucky Representative Lisa Willner joined a group of Louisville’s Mercy Academy juniors to...
Kentucky Representative Lisa Willner joined a group of Louisville’s Mercy Academy juniors to urge passage of her legislation. Her legislation would add Kentucky to the current 24 states that don’t charge sales tax on feminine-hygiene products.(LRC Public Information | Submitted Photo)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky state Representative Lisa Willner joined a group of Louisville’s Mercy Academy juniors to urge passage of her legislation. Her legislation would add Kentucky to the current 24 states that don’t charge sales tax on feminine-hygiene products.

On February 7, Rep. Willner’s filed House Bill 142, along with state Rep. Samara Heavrin of Grayson County. House Bill 142 would remove the six-percent sales tax from tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins and similar feminine-hygiene products. This legislation could save roughly $2.3M annual once fully implemented.

Rep. Willner says she got the idea for this House Bill from the former state Rep. Attica Scott, who carried the bill for four years and raised public awareness. Rep. Willner said she hopes that this will be the year this House Bill passes.

“I hope this is the year the measure becomes law, because so many Kentuckians are barely getting by and are forced to limit use of these products, putting their health at risk,” Rep. Willner said. “Kentucky doesn’t tax such other necessities as prescriptions and groceries; it shouldn’t tax these products, either.”

House Bill 142 will be considered by the General Assembly during the ongoing legislative session, which re-started this week after a recess and concludes at the end of March.

