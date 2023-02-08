Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 for a well-being check at a home in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.

The reporting party told officers they had not heard from the residents in several days and were concerned.

When officers arrived at the home, they checked the doors and windows, trying to contact the residents.

They say an officer looked into the home through an open window and saw a person on the ground that was not responding. Officers then forced their way inside and found a man and woman dead.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation, but appears to be a murder-suicide.

