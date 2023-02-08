Heartland Votes

Heartland Hoops 2/10

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Don’t miss the scores and highlights for Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10.

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

  • Portageville at Charleston
  • Cape Central at Sikeston
  • Malden at Bernie
  • Kennett at Dexter
  • East Prairie at Kelly
  • Perryville at Scott City
  • Du Quoin at Anna-Jonesboro
  • West Frankfort at Murphysboro
  • Notre Dame at Poplar Bluff
  • Saxony Lutheran at Oak Ridge

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below!

