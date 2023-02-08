Heartland Hoops 2/10

(KFVS) - Don’t miss the scores and highlights for Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10.

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

Portageville at Charleston

Cape Central at Sikeston

Malden at Bernie

Kennett at Dexter

East Prairie at Kelly

Perryville at Scott City

Du Quoin at Anna-Jonesboro

West Frankfort at Murphysboro

Notre Dame at Poplar Bluff

Saxony Lutheran at Oak Ridge

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.