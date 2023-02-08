Former Advance Basketball star signs professional contract
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) -Former Advance Basketball star Michael Hood has signed a professional basketball contract.
Hood has signed a contract with the TBL’s Coastal Georgia Buccaneers.
Hood was drafted in the first round, 20th overall by Coastal Georgia.
He played his college basketball at Hannibal-Lagrange where he averaged about 12 points a game from the point guard position.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.