Former Advance Basketball star signs professional contract

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) -Former Advance Basketball star Michael Hood has signed a professional basketball contract.

Hood has signed a contract with the TBL’s Coastal Georgia Buccaneers.

Hood was drafted in the first round, 20th overall by Coastal Georgia.

He played his college basketball at Hannibal-Lagrange where he averaged about 12 points a game from the point guard position.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.