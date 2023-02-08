First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

A strong storm system will bring wet and windy conditions to our region over the next 24 to 36 hours. Widespread rain will cover the area today, with a few thundershowers with heavy downpours likely as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. Today will be rather cool, but temps will rise after sunset as we get into the warm sector of this system. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely tonight, with heavy downpours likely especially southeastern counties. Strong south winds will develop, and could gust to 40 or 50 mph especially after midnight. Flash Flood Watches and Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the region. We’ll be drying out by Thursday morning, but gusty southwest winds will continue through the morning.

A cold front will bring a quick shot of colder weather by the end of the week, before we moderate again for most of next week. Rain on Friday could actually mix with some wet snow in some areas before ending, but surface temps above freezing should keep this from being a big travel problem. After a cool but dry weekend, rain chances return by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.