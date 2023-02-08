Heartland Votes

First Alert: Heavy rain, strong winds likely

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 2/8
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Expect some very wet and windy weather today into early Thursday morning.

Over the next 24 to 36 hours, a strong storm system will bring wet and windy conditions.

Widespread rain, with a few thundershowers and heavy downpours, are likely during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain and thunderstorms will also be likely tonight, with heavy downpours especially in our southern counties.

Strong south winds will develop, which could gust to 40 or 50 mph, especially after midnight.

Flash flood watches and wind advisories are in effect form much of the Heartland.

Gusty southwest winds will continue through Thursday morning, but we’ll start to dry out.

A cold front will bring a quick shot of colder weather by the end of the week.

Rain on Friday could mix with some wet snow in some locations before ending.

Surface temperatures above freezing should keep any wintry precipitation from being a big travel problem.

The weekend is looking cool and dry.

Rain chances return by the middle of next week.

