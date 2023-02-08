Heartland Votes

Drug-free relief for chronic constipation may come in form of vibrating pill

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - People who struggle with chronic constipation have a new drug-free option to help get some relief.

Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel movements.

It was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in August but became available for doctors to prescribe this week.

The capsule is meant to be taken every day.

It travels through the stomach and small intestine just like food does. After 14 hours of ingesting, the pill reaches the large intestine and gets to work.

It stimulates nerve cells in the gut and triggers muscle contractions.

Between 10% and 20% of Americans live with chronic constipation, which is diagnosed as having fewer than three bowel movements in a week.

Vibrant is not currently covered by health insurance, but the company is offering a coupon to cap out-of-pocket costs at $69 per month.

