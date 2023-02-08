Heartland Votes

Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway

An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment, causing the cab to roll.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A lumber truck driver died Monday after a crash on an Oregon highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews were called around 1:15 p.m. to respond to reports that a lumber truck flipped over and one person was trapped inside.

An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment, causing the cab to roll.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the driver was conscious as emergency crews worked to free him from the cab of the truck, but he later stopped breathing and died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave
A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi...
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices
The MoDOT traffic camera showed traffic backed up due to a crash on northbound I-55 near the 92...
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
Philip Swift was charged with several counts of assault first degree after a standoff with...
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
An 86-year-old from Maine is set to attend his 57th straight Super Bowl game
Man headed to 57th straight Super Bowl
China reportedly has a fleet of high-altitude surveillance balloons as part of a large...
China's balloons reportedly part of stepped-up surveillance
FILE - United States' Diana Taurasi, left, and Brittney Griner tale part in a women's...
Brittney Griner absent from USA camp, but keeping in touch