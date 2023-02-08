Heartland Votes

Charleston native James Naile removed from Cardinals roster

Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - James Naile of Charleston, Mo. has been removed from the 40-man roster of the St. Louis Cardinals.

This comes after he has been designated for assignment.

The announcement comes from the official St. Louis Cardinals Twitter page. They announced they had acquired Left-handed Pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from Kansas City. To make room on the 40-player roster, Right-handed Pitcher Naile was designated for assignment.

According to MLB.com, when a player’s contract is designated for assignment, that player is immediately removed from the team’s 40-man roster. Within seven days of that decision, Naile can either be traded or placed on irrevocable outright waivers.

