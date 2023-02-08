Cape Girardeau Police Department releases crime report

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With 2022 having passed, the Cape Girardeau Police Department has finalized their annual crime report.

The majority of crimes in 2022 have dropped from 2021. This includes sex offenses dropping by 29.5%, robbery dropping by 57%, and arson dropping by 61%. However, some crimes have increased by a slight amount. Weapons violations have increased by almost 4% and assaults have increased by 6%. Vehicle theft has neither increased nor decreased, with 99 reports in both 2021 and 2022.

The CGPD have also completed their 10 year statistic, from 2013 to 2022. Compared to 2013, homicide rates have dropped by 20%, larceny dropped by 45%, and robbery dropped by 89%. However, motor vehicle theft has increased by almost 74%.

According to Public Information Officer, Bobby Newton, the Cape Girardeau Police Department has several plans to decrease crime as we move into 2023. This includes increased staffing in the patrol division; increased public awareness in what to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to report suspicious activity; and more community engagement allowing the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the community to be more open and transparent with one another.

The full report can be found online here.

