Cape Central Girls Swimming and Diving team wins SEMO Conference Championship

Cape Central girls win SEMO Conference swimming and diving championship.
Cape Central girls win SEMO Conference swimming and diving championship.
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Central Girls Swimming and Diving team won the SEMO Conference Championship Tuesday night at the Southeast Missouri State Student Aquatic Center.

Coach Dayna Powell’s team had three swimmers tie for MVP honors. They were Emilie Dickson, Sydney Ringwald and Marianne Dean.

Poplar Bluff finished 2nd.

