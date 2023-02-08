Cape Central Girls Swimming and Diving team wins SEMO Conference Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Central Girls Swimming and Diving team won the SEMO Conference Championship Tuesday night at the Southeast Missouri State Student Aquatic Center.

Coach Dayna Powell’s team had three swimmers tie for MVP honors. They were Emilie Dickson, Sydney Ringwald and Marianne Dean.

Poplar Bluff finished 2nd.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.