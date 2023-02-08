Burglary, rape suspect taken into custody after jumping out of 2-story home, police say

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted on burglary and rape charges, discovered hiding in a home, allegedly tried to out-run deputies from three counties in western Kentucky late Tuesday night, February 7.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were tipped off that a wanted man was hiding out in a home in rural, eastern Hickman County near the Graves County line.

Deputies with the Graves, Hickman and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices surrounded the two-story home around 11 p.m. in hopes to take 40 year old Justin Riley, of Graves County into custody.

Riley was wanted on a Calloway County arrest warrant on rape and burglary charges in connection with a case in January.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said, Riley jumped out of an upstairs window onto the roof, then jumped to the ground where he allegedly attempted to steal a Carlisle County Sheriffs vehicle, as well as a Graves County Sheriffs detectives vehicle.

In the attempt, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said Riley caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to one of their vehicles.

Riley was tackled by deputies and reportedly taken into custody after a physical altercation and struggle.

He was taken and booked into the Ballard County Jail.

Riley is facing assault, attempted theft, criminal mischief and fleeing or evading charges in Hickman County.

Sheriff Hayden said the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office will be releasing more information.

