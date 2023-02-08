Heartland Votes

Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Cory Stark
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Tuesday was an unusual morning for the staff at the Saint Louis Zoo after an Andean bear was discovered outside of his enclosure in the Rivers Edge

The 300 lbs. bear named Ben was found outside of his enclosure at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. It took staff members 90 minutes to sedate the bear and get it back into an indoor holding area.

Billy Brennan, Director of Public Relations at the Saint Louis Zoo, told News 4 it was a challenge to get the bear sedated because he was in a heavily wooded area and it was difficult getting a clear tranquilizer shot. He said the bear was medically checked out and is doing fine.

The Zoo doesn’t open to the public until 10 a.m., so no one was in danger, however, the incident forced the zoo to cancel its preschool classes because those students start showing up at 8:30 a.m.

According to Brennan, the bear was meddling with his steel mesh enclosure and caused one of the steel cables to break, creating a small hole for the bear to climb through. Now, the zoo is in the process of inspecting that habitat and other habitats that have a similar steel mesh enclosure to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Zoo officials said this type of incident is extremely rare.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave
A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi...
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices
The MoDOT traffic camera showed traffic backed up due to a crash on northbound I-55 near the 92...
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
Philip Swift was charged with several counts of assault first degree after a standoff with...
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

Latest News

New composite utility poles help Ameren restore power quicker.
Ameren Missouri preparing for power outages from strong winds
Strong winds could cause Heartland residents to face power outages so Ameren Missouri has crews...
Being prepared for power outages
Paducah police found and arrested a man for breaking into several businesses inside the old...
Man found and arrested for several charges including 9 counts of burglary in Paducah
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
A speech and language pathologist from Paducah, Ky. is one of the 10 HomeCare Hero finalists in...
Paducah man received national recognition for work in speech and language pathology