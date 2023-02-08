Ameren Missouri preparing for power outages from strong winds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong winds could cause Heartland residents to face power outages. Ameren Missouri has crews ready to quickly restore power.

Ameren’s Director Russell Burger of the Southeast Missouri division said they’re not facing any short-staffing issues and have a full force of workers ready to respond to any outages.

He also said they have new infrastructure that helps keep outages manageable when bad weather comes. Ameren is using composite utility poles that are stronger.

“To install composite poles made out of resin and fiberglass, that are placed every fifth pole in a lead of poles,” Burger said. “It creates a stronger system, and we don’t have poles going down like a domino effect in these high winds. We’ve been putting a lot of money and resources into beefing up our electric grid infrastructure.”

The poles are made to withstand winds of 300 miles per hour and they help officials get lights back on quicker when outages do happen.

If a power line goes down, stay away from it to be safe. Burger says you can report any downed lines you may see on the Ameren website.

