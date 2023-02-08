Heartland Votes

Ameren Missouri preparing for power outages from strong winds

Strong winds could cause Heartland residents to face power outages so Ameren Missouri has crews ready to quickly restore power.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong winds could cause Heartland residents to face power outages. Ameren Missouri has crews ready to quickly restore power.

Ameren’s Director Russell Burger of the Southeast Missouri division said they’re not facing any short-staffing issues and have a full force of workers ready to respond to any outages.

He also said they have new infrastructure that helps keep outages manageable when bad weather comes. Ameren is using composite utility poles that are stronger.

“To install composite poles made out of resin and fiberglass, that are placed every fifth pole in a lead of poles,” Burger said. “It creates a stronger system, and we don’t have poles going down like a domino effect in these high winds. We’ve been putting a lot of money and resources into beefing up our electric grid infrastructure.”

The poles are made to withstand winds of 300 miles per hour and they help officials get lights back on quicker when outages do happen.

If a power line goes down, stay away from it to be safe. Burger says you can report any downed lines you may see on the Ameren website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave
A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi...
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices
The MoDOT traffic camera showed traffic backed up due to a crash on northbound I-55 near the 92...
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
Philip Swift was charged with several counts of assault first degree after a standoff with...
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

Latest News

Strong winds could cause Heartland residents to face power outages so Ameren Missouri has crews...
Being prepared for power outages
Paducah police found and arrested a man for breaking into several businesses inside the old...
Man found and arrested for several charges including 9 counts of burglary in Paducah
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
A speech and language pathologist from Paducah, Ky. is one of the 10 HomeCare Hero finalists in...
Paducah man received national recognition for work in speech and language pathology