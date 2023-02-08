Albert Pujols to play in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may have retired from professional baseball, but he’s not finished competing in sports on a big stage.

Pujols will play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday, February 17. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will serve as an assistant coach for Pujols’ team.

Albert Pujols will play and Alex Bregman will serve as an assistant coach in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6TCutzC3Mk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 8, 2023

The NBA announced the rosters Wednesday. NFL stars DK Metcalf and Calvin Johnson will also participate in the festivities along with celebrities from various industries.

Excited to watch Albert Pujols hoop pic.twitter.com/bvm9Rur0NX — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) February 8, 2023

The game will air on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

