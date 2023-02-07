Heartland Votes

Traffic backed up after crash on I-55 northbound near 92 mile marker

The MoDOT traffic camera shows traffic backed up due to a crash on northbound I-55 near the 92...
The MoDOT traffic camera shows traffic backed up due to a crash on northbound I-55 near the 92 mile marker.(Missouri Department of Transportation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is backed up after a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near the 92 mile marker.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they are on scene of the crash.

They ask that drivers slow down and give crews room to work when driving through the area.

You can check traffic information on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s travel map.

The MoDOT map shows where traffic is congested.
The MoDOT map shows where traffic is congested.(Missouri Department of Transportation)

