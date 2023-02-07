Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices

Heartland Votes

A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 41-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.

In her plea, Scowden admitted that on August 11, 2022, she sold three “lightning links” for $500 each to someone working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

She sold another three on September 19, 2022 and a final one on October 19, 2022.

According to the release, lightning links, also known as drop-in auto sears, convert a semi automatic AR-15-style rifle into an automatic weapon. They said even it’s not installed in a firearm, they are considered machine guns under federal law.

According to her plea, Scowden had reached out to the person working with the ATF on Snapchat, asking, “You know anyone who wants to buy a lightning link for an AR to go fully automatic?”

She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9.

According to Fleming, the conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. The charge transfer of a machine gun carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and the same fine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis is prosecuting the case.

