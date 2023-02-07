Heartland Votes

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Poplar Bluff

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.

Poplar Bluff Police Chief Mike McClain confirmed a shooting is under investigation.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they are working with the police department and it did involve an officer.

He said it happened on North 11th Street in Poplar Bluff.

