Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody.

Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County.

According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Daugherty was wanted in multiple counties for taking farm equipment, UTVs and other items.

Among those charges, they say he was also wanted in Graves County for jumping bail after not appearing in Graves County Circuit Court, after pleading guilty on felony theft charges. He was scheduled to be sentenced on June 23, 2020.

The felony theft charges in Graves County were related to UTV theft.

