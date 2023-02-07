John A. Logan College to host events with authors in celebration of Black History Month

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College is hosting events celebrating Black History Month.

John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet said he hopes “everyone will take the time to engage, learn, and grow.”

“Black History Month is a time for us to reflect on struggles, triumphs, setbacks, and progress. As educators, we are responsible for standing with, supporting, and teaching our students and the community these stories of struggle and triumph, said Overstreet. “Over the next month, we will be posting stories on the JALC website and supporting events that are taking place in our communities and on campus in honor of Black History Month.”

On February 15, the college will host Allison Joseph in a poetry reading at 10:00 a.m.

Joseph is professor of English at Southern Illinois University and Director of the SIUC MFA program in Creative Writing.

On March 1, the college will host the author and journalist Jerry Mitchell to discuss his book Race Against Time.

The book focuses on the assassination of four killings during the Civil Rights movement, and it played a central role in sending leading KKK members to jail years after the killings.

More events can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.