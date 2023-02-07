Heartland Votes

John A. Logan College to host events with authors in celebration of Black History Month

John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet said he hopes “everyone will take the time to...
John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet said he hopes “everyone will take the time to engage, learn, and grow.” (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By Clayton Hester
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College is hosting events celebrating Black History Month.

John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet said he hopes “everyone will take the time to engage, learn, and grow.”

“Black History Month is a time for us to reflect on struggles, triumphs, setbacks, and progress. As educators, we are responsible for standing with, supporting, and teaching our students and the community these stories of struggle and triumph, said Overstreet. “Over the next month, we will be posting stories on the JALC website and supporting events that are taking place in our communities and on campus in honor of Black History Month.”

On February 15, the college will host Allison Joseph in a poetry reading at 10:00 a.m.

Joseph is professor of English at Southern Illinois University and Director of the SIUC MFA program in Creative Writing.

On March 1, the college will host the author and journalist Jerry Mitchell to discuss his book Race Against Time.

The book focuses on the assassination of four killings during the Civil Rights movement, and it played a central role in sending leading KKK members to jail years after the killings.

More events can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave
Timothy Meding, 57, was tried in Cape Girardeau County on January 4-5 and found guilty of...
Kennett, Mo. man sentenced to 90 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children
Growing your own in Missouri
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
The MoDOT traffic camera showed traffic backed up due to a crash on northbound I-55 near the 92...
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi...
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices

Latest News

A bowling community gathered Monday night to raise money for Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Beyond Bowling: Community raises money after fire
Illinois State Police launch new crisis intervention training
Illinois State Police launch new crisis intervention training
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland