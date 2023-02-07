Heavy rain and wind likely tomorrow night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Clouds and scattered light showers will be with us throughout the evening hours and increase in aerial coverage by morning. It will be mild for this time of the year with lows ranging from the middle 30s far north to the middle 40s far south. Rain will become heavier as we head towards Wednesday afternoon and evening. We could even see a few strong storms with gusty winds in our southern counties. Highs will range from the upper 40s far north to the lower 60s far south. Wednesday night a strong area of low pressure will move from the Springfield Missouri area towards Chicago. This will cause surface winds to increase across much of the area with gusts between 40 and 50 MPH likely. In addition to the gusty winds, heavy rainfall will be possible with some areas approaching three inches of rain. Because of this a flood watch has been issued for much of the Heartland.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.