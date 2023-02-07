Heartland Votes

Heavy rain and an isolated chance for severe weather expected Wednesday PM

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/7.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Light scattered showers expected today into the evening hours. The heaviest rain will hold off until Wednesday. Wednesday is looking wet, with 1 to 2 inches of rain looking likely across much of the Heartland. We will be tracking some thunderstorm activity too, which will bring a small threat of a few severe storms too. Officially, all of the Heartland is under a Level 1 threat for severe weather out of 5. Right now there is a slightly better chance for a strong storm in the southern half of the Heartland. Rain will move out of the area by early Thursday. Another system will bring some light rain and maybe some snowflakes to the area Friday.

