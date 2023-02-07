Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson confirms Mo. will carry out death sentence of Leonard Taylor

Leonard Taylor's death sentence will be carried out on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Leonard Taylor murdered his girlfriend and her three children just before Thanksgiving in 2004.

On February 6, Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the State of Missouri will carry out the death sentence of Leonard Taylor on Feb. 7, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.

According to a release from the Office of Governor Parson, Taylor murdered Angela Rowe and her three children--Alexus, 10, AcQreya, 6, and Tyres, 5, Conley--in their home, suffering execution-style wounds to the head and multiple other gunshot wounds.

Taylor detailed the murders in a phone call to his brother, describing his current and planned acts which later matched evidence at the scene. His brother’s girlfriend heard the call and attested to the content of the calls.

The release also stated that Taylor fled to California to see his wife, when a witness saw him discard the possible murder weapon.

Bullets found at the scene and discovered in Taylor’s car matched the caliber of the murder weapon.

Blood was found on Taylor’s sunglasses matching Rowe’s DNA profile.

A nationwide manhunt led to officers finding Taylor hiding on the floorboards of a car while leaving another girlfriend’s home in Kentucky.

The release mentioned Taylor has two prior forcible rape convictions.

