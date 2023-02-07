First Alert: Tracking rain; storms possible Wed. night

(KFVS) - Rain chances will be increasing over the coming days as a strong weather system approaches.

In the short term, a weak front will ease into the area later today, helping to touch off a few showers or areas of mainly light rain especially during the afternoon.

Brian Alworth says highs today will range from the mid-50s northwest to the low 60s southeast, with mainly cloudy skies.

Rain chances increase tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Some of the rain Wednesday and Wednesday night could get heavy, with a few embedded thunderstorms. SPC actually has us in a level 1 risk of severe for Wednesday night as a cold front approaches.

We’ll be in a dry slot on Thursday with windy but dry conditions. A strong cold front brings another chance of rain along with cooler air on Friday, and it will actually be pretty cold Friday night into Saturday, before temps moderate again heading into early next week.

Another chance of showers is possible by about next Tuesday again, but that’s a long way off in forecast terms.

