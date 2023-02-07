Breastmilk dispensary receives 4.5 gallons of ‘liquid gold’

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Dunklin County babies in need got a much-needed donation from a local mom.

The health department said in a news release Monday that the Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary had received its first donation of breast milk.

The donation totaled 575 ounces, or 4.5 gallons, of breastmilk.

The health department thanked Clarissa and Jade for sharing what it called “liquid gold.”

Those interested in becoming a donor should contact The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or click here.

