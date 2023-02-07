Beyond Bowling: Community raises money after fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A bowling community gathered Monday night to raise money for Jackson Bowling Lanes.

Back in December, Jackson Lanes caught fire and is now pending repair.

General manager of West Park Lanes, Darryl James, said he’s not helping competition, but helping a part of his bowling family.

“I hated it. I grew up in it. Before I started working here, I bowled four nights a week there at one time, so,” he continued.

“I was really upset and started crying, ‘cause, like, I have so many memories there, and it all just kind of felt like they were gone. We were just so confused, because Jackson was our home, it’s where we’ve always bowled,” one Jackson Lanes bowler added.

A volunteer at West Park said he’s been busy helping Jackson bowlers with equipment.

“A lot of people’s bowling equipment was damaged, destroyed,” he said. “Trying to get balls plugged, measured, drilled out for people. Since things have been lost that was over there, trying to get things set up for everybody as fast as we could and get them back bowling again in a bowling alley.”

According to Jackson Lanes Bowling Facebook page, the leagues are continuing at other locations like West Park.

James went on to say Monday night’s bowling proceeds go to Jackson Lanes.

