Heartland Votes

Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at its ranch.(Warm Springs Ranch)
By Gabe Swartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdale family has recently added a few new faces.

Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has four new members of the herd.

“The road ahead for these four foals is going to be incredible,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch.

Representatives with the ranch said the foals are doing well, and football fans can meet them for the first time during a Super Bowl event on Feb. 12.

“Now is your chance to meet these little guys before they grow up and become famous,” Trout said.

Guests at the event will be able to enjoy the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles along with taking photos with the Budweiser Clydesdale family.

According to ranch representatives, Clydesdale foals stand about 3 feet tall, weigh roughly 150 pounds, and can walk within hours of being born.

Clydesdales also must go through years of training before becoming eligible to join one of the three traveling teams featured by the brewing company.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave
Timothy Meding, 57, was tried in Cape Girardeau County on January 4-5 and found guilty of...
Kennett, Mo. man sentenced to 90 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children
Growing your own in Missouri
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
The MoDOT traffic camera showed traffic backed up due to a crash on northbound I-55 near the 92...
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi...
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices

Latest News

Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23
Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23
A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in...
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
Navy divers begin pulling up Chinese spy balloon debris
Commodities showing a trend downward since June | By The Bushel 2/7/23
Commodities showing a trend downward since June | By The Bushel 2/7/23