Heartland Votes

Witness: Man throws dog off balcony, jumps to escape fire

Animals reportedly needed oxygen and treatment at the scene after a fire affected at least 25 apartment units at a complex near BNA.
Vultee Blvd Fire
Vultee Blvd Fire(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living in a Nashville neighborhood were evacuated late Sunday night as fire ripped through the complex.

At least 25 units at Hickory Creek Apartments and Townhomes along Vultee Boulevard were impacted as flames shot through the roof, according to fire officials.

One witness said at least one person threw their dog from a balcony in an effort to rescue the animal.

Another witness reported someone started banging on their door to alert them of the fire, and that’s what saved their life.

Some people on scene reported animals had to be treated with oxygen while other pets didn’t survive.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

The Southern Illinois Boat Show was held in Marion over the weekend.
Southern Illinois Boat Show held in Marion
Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 2/6.
Headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO 2/6
Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina on...
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
Almost 20 pets got their photos taken at Busch Pet Supply in Cape Girardeau, Mo. as an early...
Busch Pet Supply hosts photoshoots for Valentine’s Day
Marijuana
First weekend for legal recreational marijuana