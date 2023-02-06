Witness: Man throws dog off balcony, jumps to escape fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living in a Nashville neighborhood were evacuated late Sunday night as fire ripped through the complex.

At least 25 units at Hickory Creek Apartments and Townhomes along Vultee Boulevard were impacted as flames shot through the roof, according to fire officials.

One witness said at least one person threw their dog from a balcony in an effort to rescue the animal.

Another witness reported someone started banging on their door to alert them of the fire, and that’s what saved their life.

Some people on scene reported animals had to be treated with oxygen while other pets didn’t survive.

