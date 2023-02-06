Heartland Votes

Veterans Airport of Southern Ill. releases survey on air service proposals

The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is looking for public feedback on the air service...
The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is looking for public feedback on the air service proposals for the region.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is looking for public feedback on the air service proposals for the region.

You can click here to respond to the survey.

According to the airport, you have until February 9 to fill it out.

Back in November 2022, Cape Air terminated its contract at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois. That opened the door for other airlines, including Contour and Southern Airways Express, to swoop in.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning,...
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
A man is in custody and accused of making threats to harm fellow students at John A. Logan...
John A. Logan College student accused of making threats to other students
People from all over the Heartland cruised to the Southern Illinois Boat Show in Marion.
Southern Illinois Boat Show held in Marion