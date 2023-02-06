Veterans Airport of Southern Ill. releases survey on air service proposals

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is looking for public feedback on the air service proposals for the region.

You can click here to respond to the survey.

According to the airport, you have until February 9 to fill it out.

Back in November 2022, Cape Air terminated its contract at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois. That opened the door for other airlines, including Contour and Southern Airways Express, to swoop in.

