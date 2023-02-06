Tyler Hansbrough induced into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Poplar Bluff basketball standout Tyler Hansbrough was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday.

During his career with the Mules, Hansbrough amassed over 2,500 points along with Missouri Player of the Year and All-American honors. His dominance led to multiple State Championships with Poplar Bluff.

That continued into his play collegiately at North Carolina.

After winning ACC Rookie of the Year as a freshman, Hansbrough was a three-time first team All-American the next three seasons, including National College Player of the Year as a junior. He was also a major factor in the Tar Heels’ run to the National Championship during his senior season.

Drafted in the 1st Round of the 2009 NBA Draft, Hansbrough played seven seasons in the NBA.

Through it all, Hansbrough says the honor of being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame has a lot to do with his hometown.

“There’s a lot of people who helped me get to where I am in my basketball life and just in life, so there’s a lot of important people,” said Hansbrough. “Even though my name’s attached to it this represents all of Poplar Bluff and the people who’ve helped me.”

